Mayor seeks ways for Atlanta residents from being priced out of homes

From the Atlanta BeltLine initiative to area churches, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is launching a comprehensive push to develop affordable homes for citizens.

The concern is the housing retail market will push existing residents out of Atlanta.

On city land and through the purchase of buildings, the mayor announced several developments. For $39 million, Atlanta purchased a downtown tower owned by the state.

It is next door to the MARTA Five Points station. Future residents will have easy access to the rail service.

The Atlanta Civic Center finally has a solid plan which will include housing as part of a mixed-use project.

Qualifying residents may be able to get a rental fee at a discounted rate.

Later this week, Atlanta First United Methodist Church will have a groundbreaking for units in their available land.

Dickens calls the housing push "development without displacement".