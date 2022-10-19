Mayor Dickens to hold town hall in Atlanta Wednesday night

article

Mayor Andre Dickens is expected to host a town hall conversation open to the public Wednesday night.

The meeting is slated to begin at 6 p.m. at Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta. It is free to attend.

If you have a question for the mayor or his administration, you can submit it in advance by clicking here.

Dickens says this event is just the first in a series of town halls to be held this month.

Here is a look at the anticipated schedule:

Oct. 19, 2022: 6 - 7:30 p.m.Cascade United Methodist Church; 3144 Cascade Road, Atlanta

Oct. 24, 2022: 6 -7:30 p.m.Peachtree Road United Methodist Church; 3180 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta