Mayor Dickens to hold town hall in Atlanta Wednesday night

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens holds a public safety press conference on March 15, 2022.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Mayor Andre Dickens is expected to host a town hall conversation open to the public Wednesday night.

The meeting is slated to begin at 6 p.m. at Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta. It is free to attend.

If you have a question for the mayor or his administration, you can submit it in advance by clicking here.

Dickens says this event is just the first in a series of town halls to be held this month.

Here is a look at the anticipated schedule:

  • Oct. 19, 2022: 6 - 7:30 p.m.Cascade United Methodist Church; 3144 Cascade Road, Atlanta
  • Oct. 24, 2022: 6 -7:30 p.m.Peachtree Road United Methodist Church; 3180 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta
  • Oct. 27 2022: 6 -7:30 p.m.Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta