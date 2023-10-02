Mayor Andre Dickens travels to London to watch game, promote Atlanta

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens traveled to London to watch the Atlanta Falcons play there this past weekend.

Dickens said he made the trip specifically because the City of Atlanta is preparing to host several games for the World Cup in 2026.

He says the Falcons playing in front of an international audience can only boost tourism revenue in the years to come.

Dickens said he spent a few days in London to help support our economy through international diplomacy.

MILLIONS TO FLOCK TO ATLANTA FOR 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP

According to financial analysts, the 2026 World Cup is expected to bring more than $400 million in revenue to the local economy.