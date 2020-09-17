Maya Moore now married to wrongfully jailed man she helped free

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:16 PM EDT until SAT 7:36 AM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
17
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:24 AM EDT until SUN 1:42 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:17 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM EDT until SAT 3:39 AM EDT, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Cobb County, Cobb County, Cobb County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Gwinnett County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Lamar County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:50 AM EDT until THU 7:33 PM EDT, Gwinnett County, Walton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:10 AM EDT until FRI 2:41 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:41 PM EDT until FRI 8:45 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:13 PM EDT until SAT 1:21 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:27 AM EDT until THU 3:45 PM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 7:06 PM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:43 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:53 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County

Maya Moore now married to wrongfully jailed man she helped free

Published 
Trending Live
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Maya Moore before the game against the Connecticut Sun. (Matteo Marchi/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - Basketball star Maya Moore has married Jonathan Irons, the Missouri man she helped work to free from prison after a 22-year-old wrongful conviction.

Moore and Irons appeared together on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday to discuss their social justice efforts — and their relationship. Moore revealed that the two married this year, shortly after Irons was released on July 1.

Moore, a two-time Olympian who won four WNBA titles with the Minnesota Lynx, put her career on hold in 2019 to focus on ministry work, criminal justice system reform and the specific case of Irons, who was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 1998 as an 18-year-old on burglary and assault charges.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The case stemmed from a non-fatal shooting of a homeowner in the St. Louis area when Irons was 16, but a county judge ruled on March 9 that his defense provided enough evidence to prove his wrongful conviction.

After Moore learned of his case and helped take up his cause, she and Irons developed a friendship on frequent visits to the prison. Irons said in the ABC interview that he asked Moore to marry him before he was released but wanted her to wait to answer until he was out.

The 31-year-old Moore said she wasn’t sure yet about resuming her basketball career. This is the second straight WNBA season she’s missing.

“I am trying to really just breathe from this long, long battle,” Moore said. “There’s a lot of unknowns for a lot of us right now.”

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.