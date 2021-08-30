Mattress Mack to help Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Ida, sending 30 trucks with donations

Mattress Mack and his Gallery Furniture stores are once again stepping up to help those in need.

This time, they are working to help our neighbors in Louisiana who have been ravaged by Hurricane Ida.

Mack tweeted on Sunday that the Gallery Furniture Flood Truck will be heading down to Louisiana with relief items.

Mattress Mack says the Gallery Furniture Flood Truck is being mobilized to help Louisiana residents harmed by Hurricane Ida.

He told FOX 26 he's hoping to send 30 trucks with relief aid for as long as there is need.

They are taking the following donations at Gallery Furniture 6006 N. Freeway:

Non-Perishable Food

Bottled Water

Diapers

Pet Food

Toiletries Soap Toothpaste Toothbrushes Deodorant Hairbrushes Shampoo Feminine care products

Books, Games, Puzzles and Activities for Families with Children

Socks

Louisiana's displaced residents who came to Houston in need of shelter can stay at Gallery Furniture North Freeway.

"If any Louisiana residents are displaced -- they evacuated to Houston -- come by Gallery Furniture North Freeway," Mack said. "Sleep here for free, free meals, we'd be more than happy to open our doors to people of Louisiana."

Mack has famously opened his doors during crises. Earlier this year, during the ice storm he sheltered 2-300 people at his North Freeway location. He's also fed thousands.

"We can always make more money, but we can't make more people," Mack told FOX 26. "So we're here to help people, and at the end of the day we're not going to be judged by the Creator by how much money we make, but instead of how much of a difference did we make."

If you want to volunteer with Gallery Furniture, click here.

