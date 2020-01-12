Matties Call: Police search for 78-year-old suffering from dementia

article

Emory Police issued a Mattie's Call for 78-year-old man who was last seen at Emory Midtown Hospital.

According to police, Raymond Wendale Kelley suffers from dementia and is dependent on dialysis and hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Kelley was last spotted wearing a gray hat, and is described as 5 feet and 8 inches in height, weighing around 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and a grey and white mustache.

Anyone who sees Kelley should contact Emory Police at 404-727-8005.