Mattie's Call: Police search for 41-year-old Riverdale man

article

Clayton County police issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, on Wednesday as they continue to search for a missing 41-year-old mentally disabled man.

According to investigators, Mitchell Wright was last seen Wednesday shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 5900 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale. Authorities said Wright has been known to walk away from home in the past.

Police describe Wright as being 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray Miami Dolphins sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Wright has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, anxiety, depression, and borderline bipolar disorder, police say.

Anyone who sees Wright should call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.