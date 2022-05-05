Mattie's Call: Peggy Washington

article

Atlanta police are trying to locate Peggy Washington, a disabled person. She was last seen at 12:15 a.m. on May 5, 2022 at 87 Peachtree Street SW #503.

Washington is a 75-year-old black female, standing 5'5" and weighing about 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and short gray hair. Police say Washington has dementia. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on Washington's whereabouts is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department.