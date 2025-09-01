Expand / Collapse search

Mattie's Call issued for missing southwest Atlanta man

Published  September 1, 2025 3:45pm EDT
Atlanta
Jose Morgan-Best missing in Atlanta.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have issued a Maitte's call for a missing man from southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Police said they are searching for Jose Morgan-Best, 69, who was reported missing by his sister.

He was last seen in the 1100 block of Winsor Street, possibly wearing a black or blue shirt and a hat that said veteran.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

What you can do:

If you see Morgan-Best, contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

The Source: Information in this article, including the image, came from the Atlanta Police Department. 

