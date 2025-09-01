Mattie's Call issued for missing southwest Atlanta man
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have issued a Maitte's call for a missing man from southwest Atlanta.
What we know:
Police said they are searching for Jose Morgan-Best, 69, who was reported missing by his sister.
He was last seen in the 1100 block of Winsor Street, possibly wearing a black or blue shirt and a hat that said veteran.
A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.
What you can do:
If you see Morgan-Best, contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
The Source: Information in this article, including the image, came from the Atlanta Police Department.