Mattie's Call issued for missing southwest Atlanta man

article

The Brief Police said they are searching for Jose Morgan-Best, 69, who was reported missing by his sister. He was last seen in the 1100 block of Winsor Street, possibly wearing a black or blue shirt and a hat that said veteran. If you see Morgan-Best, contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.



Atlanta police have issued a Maitte's call for a missing man from southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Police said they are searching for Jose Morgan-Best, 69, who was reported missing by his sister.

He was last seen in the 1100 block of Winsor Street, possibly wearing a black or blue shirt and a hat that said veteran.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

What you can do:

If you see Morgan-Best, contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.