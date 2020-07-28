Mattie's Call issued for missing Riverdale woman with schizophrenia

article

Police officers are asking for help finding a Riverdale woman who has been missing since Monday morning.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 35-year-old Sheria Willis. Officials say Willis has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

According to officials, Willis was last seen at her apartment on the 8000 block of Taylor Road around 10 a.m. on Monday.

Willis is described as being around 5-feet tall with a weight of 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and short brown hair.

The missing woman was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white logo and writing, jeans, white FILAS sneakers, and a black hat with "Hustler" written in multicolored letters. She was also wearing pink lipstick and carrying a yellow purse.

Police say Willis could be driving a white 2016 Hyundai Elantra with the Georgia license plate RWU7941.

If you have any information that could help police locate Willis, please call the Riverdale Police Department at 678-787-1578.

