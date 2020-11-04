Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County teenager

article

Clayton County police are trying to find a missing Georgia teen and need your help.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 17-year-old Alfred Kamara.

Officials say Kamara was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 1:47 on the 6,000 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale.

The missing teen has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia and is currently on medication, police said.

Officials described Kamara as being 5-feet-8-inches tall and a weight of around 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Kamara was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and white slippers.

If you have any information that could help police locate the teen, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

