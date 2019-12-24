Mattie's Call issued for missing Atlanta man with dementia

Atlanta police need your help finding a 65-year-old man who has been missing since Friday.

Officials say Timothy Oke has dementia and was last seen around 7:45 Friday night on Wadley Street.

Oke is described as being around 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 139 pounds. He has a salt and pepper low haircut and brown eyes.

The missing 65-year-old was wearing blue trousers, a navy blue windbreaker, a black turtleneck, and blue sneakers.

If you have any information that can help police locate Oke, please call 911 or contact the Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.