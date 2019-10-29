Mattie's Call issued for missing 75-year-old Haralson County man

Deputies in Haralson County have activated a Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for a missing 75-year-old man.

Willard Leroy Smith was last seen Tuesday morning around 6 a.m. along Winters Road, according to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

Willard Leroy Smith (Haralson County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

Deputies describe Smiths as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown and gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a black coat.

Deputies said when he didn’t return home Tuesday evening, his roommate reported him missing.

Investigators believe he is on foot and does not have a cell phone.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.