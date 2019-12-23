Mattie's Call issued for missing 65-year-old Atlanta man

article

Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 65-year-old man. State authorities have since activated a Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for him.

Timothy Oke was last seen Friday around 7:45 p.m. along Wadley Street NW. Atlanta police said Oke has been diagnosed with dementia.

Police describe Oke as being close to 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing around 139 pounds, with low cut, salt-and-pepper hairstyle, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue trousers, navy blue windbreaker, blue sneakers and black turtleneck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235. Anyone who sees Oke is asked to call 911 immediately.