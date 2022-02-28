Mattie's Call issued for missing 41-year-old Clayton County woman

article

Police are searching for a missing 41-year-old woman. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Sheketa Smedley was last seen leaving Southern Regional Medical Center located at 11 Upper Riverdale Road as she was being processed into the hospital, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Smedley is described by police as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing about 254 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Smedley has been diagnosed with mental illness, but did not specify.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

