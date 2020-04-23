Mattie's Call issued for missing 40-year-old Clayton County man

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 40-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Mitchell Brooks Wright was last seen Thursday shortly after 3 p.m. in the area of an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale.

Mitchell Brooks Wright

Police describe Wright as being 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with blue eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black bubble coat, black and gray pajama pants, and brown casual shoes.

Wright has been diagnosed with several mental health issues including schizophrenia and depression.

Anyone who sees Wright should call 911 immediately or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3650.