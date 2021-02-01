Mattie's Call issued for missing 32-year-old Snellville man

article

Police in Snellville are searching for a 32-year-old man who walked away from his caretaker at a Home Depot on Monday. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Police said officers were called out to the store located at 1670 Scenic Highway around noon. Daniel Tyler, 32, walked away from his caretaker and didn’t say where they where he was going. Officers could not find him after checking the store and surrounding area.

Police said Tyler has been diagnosed with mental illness but is high functioning. Police said he is not a danger to himself or others, but his mother told officers he would be in danger if he was away from his caregiver for an extended period of time.

Police said one witness believes Tyler may be headed towards Lawrenceville on foot, but that sighting could not be confirmed.

He is described by police as being 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing about 163 pounds, with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, jeans, and a black skull cap.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.