Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County
4
Wind Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 5:30 AM EST, Clay County

Mattie's Call issued for missing 32-year-old Snellville man

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Snellville
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Daniel Tyler (Snellville Police Department)

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Police in Snellville are searching for a 32-year-old man who walked away from his caretaker at a Home Depot on Monday. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Police said officers were called out to the store located at 1670 Scenic Highway around noon. Daniel Tyler, 32, walked away from his caretaker and didn’t say where they where he was going. Officers could not find him after checking the store and surrounding area.

Police said Tyler has been diagnosed with mental illness but is high functioning. Police said he is not a danger to himself or others, but his mother told officers he would be in danger if he was away from his caregiver for an extended period of time.

Police said one witness believes Tyler may be headed towards Lawrenceville on foot, but that sighting could not be confirmed.

He is described by police as being 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing about 163 pounds, with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, jeans, and a black skull cap.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

