Mattie's Call issued for missing 22-year-old Clayton County man

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 22-year-old man. A Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued for him.

Casey Christopher was last seen Sunday around 9:30 p.m. walking from his home in the 3800 block of Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood. Christopher’s caregiver said he climbed out of a window at the group home in which his lives and left on foot.

Christopher is described by police as being 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and short, brown hair. He was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, blue jeans, and a black jacket.

Police said Christopher has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia, autism, and moderate intellectual disability.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.