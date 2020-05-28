Mattie's Call issued for 41-year-old Clayton County man

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 41-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Antnhe Beyene was last seen at an apartment complex located in the 5300 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale on Wednesday around 4 p.m., according to the Clayton County Police Department. Investigators said he has left the location before, but always returns.

Beyene is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing about 185 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans, and red shoes.

Police said he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder as well as schizophrenia.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.