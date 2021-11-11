Mattie's Call canceled for 24-year-old Morrow man
MORROW, Ga. - A 24-year-old Clayton County man who was the subject of a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been found safe.
Jacoby Davon Blanding was reported missing Thursday morning from a home in the 6000 Block of Trammell Road in Morrow, the Clayton County Police Department said.
Police said Blanding was located just before 5 p.m.
He was safely returned home, police said.
