Mattie's Call canceled for 24-year-old Morrow man

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:25PM
FOX 5 Atlanta
Jacoby Davon Blanding article

Jacoby Davon Blanding  (Clayton County Police Department)

MORROW, Ga. - A 24-year-old Clayton County man who was the subject of a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been found safe.

Jacoby Davon Blanding was reported missing Thursday morning from a home in the 6000 Block of Trammell Road in Morrow, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Police said Blanding was located just before 5 p.m.

He was safely returned home, police said.

_____

