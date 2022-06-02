Missing 65-year-old Gainesville man found safe

article

Just a couple of hours after a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, was issued for a missing 65-year-old Gainesville man, police said he was located safe.

Thomas Martin Barfield was last seen just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday walking away from Northeast Georgia Medical Center located at 743 Spring Street NE in Gainesville, the Gainesville Police Department said.

An alert was issued shortly after his disappearance.

Police said shortly before 10:30 p.m., Barfield was located.

Details surrounding his disappearance or how police were able to locate him were not released.

The Mattie's Call for Barfield was then canceled by authorities.