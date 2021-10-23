Expand / Collapse search

Police issue Mattie's Call 70-year-old Clayton County man

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Missing Persons
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are searching for a man they said shows some early signs of dementia. 

Police responded to the 6500 block of Homestead Road in Ellenwood on Friday. Officers learned 70-year-old Hinson Jarvis went missing from his home at around 8:30 p.m. 

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Police said Hinson Jarvis is 6-foot-1, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on Jarvis' whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

