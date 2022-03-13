'Materials' burn in parking deck next to Buckhead hotel, fire official says

Atlanta Fire Rescue said "materials" caught on fire inside a hotel parking deck.

Firefighters went to 3414 Peachtree Road, across from at The Whitley Hotel near Phipps Plaza in Buckhead.

A fire department spokesperson said there were no cars on fire when 15 units responded on Sunday morning.

This story is developing.

