Massive tanker fire kills 2, shuts down I-85 in Gwinnett County

Fire crews are working to clean up the remains of a deadly tanker blaze that blocked all lanes of Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County Saturday morning.

Police have confirmed two fatalities in the explosive accident. (Sebastian Hernandez Rodriguez)

Gwinnett County officials say the crews got to the blaze near the exit to Jimmy Carter Boulevard around 7:50 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, officers saw a large explosion from the area and an overturned tanker truck and passenger car in flames.

Fire crews responded to the scene and quickly shut down both sides of I-85, diverting traffic away from the interstate.

Georgia DOT Cameras caught fire crews on the scene working to douse the huge blaze, which was belching immense amounts of smoke. Witnesses told FOX 5 they heard three loud explosions before seeing the flames and smoke shoot up from the interstate.

During the attempt to extinguish the blaze, police say the then-unidentified flammable liquid contained in the tanker drained into a nearby sewer, leading to fire spreading underground, crossing the interstate, and leaving through a sewer drain near Ole Mexican Foods on Crescent Drive. This spread multiple fires and smokestacks around the interstate.

In response to the spreading fires, officers evacuated multiple drivers from their vehicles on foot. Businesses on access roads nearby were also evacuated while crews used controlled fires to burn off the fuel.

Around 10 a.m. fire crews working at the scene were able to use 100 gallons of firefighting foam to contain the fire to the accident scene and completely extinguish the major blazes. Interstate 85 southbound has now been opened back up. I-85 northbound is still closed as officials assess the damage.

The tanker was containing in total around 7,500 gallons of gasoline and 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

Officers have confirmed two fatalities where recovered from the burned shells of the vehicles involved in the crash. Police have not yet identified either victim or where they were in relation to the fire.

Gwinnett County's Accident Investigation Unit is now working to determine the circumstances around the accident.

If you are traveling through that area, please take an alternate route and expect delays.