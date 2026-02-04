Casting Call: Beast Games Season 3, stunt performers, Baywatch casting

From a high-stakes competition series with a multimillion-dollar prize to stunt work, vertical films, and behind-the-scenes jobs, this week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features a wide range of paid opportunities for performers and crew across Georgia and beyond.

Proxy (Vertical Film)Casting: BodyguardsMenAges 18–50Must have an all-black suitFilming: Feb. 9PaidTo submit, email SetLifeindie@gmail.com with the subject line MCBRIDENameCurrent photosAge / height / weightClothing sizesTattoos (yes/no; if yes, list locations)Location (city/state)Contact number

Gas Station CommercialCasting: Experienced stunt performers with wire work experienceMen or womenAny ethnicityAges 20s–40sNon-unionFilming: March 3–6PaidTo submit, email submissions@bigpicturecasting.com with:HeadshotResumeDescription of experience

Production Assistant (Part-Time) — Live Nation EntertainmentDuties:Run various errands associated with talent and show productionEnsure stage and backstage areas are clean and free of clutterAssist with stage production tasks, including show pass and guest list distributionPerform opening, running, and closing duties per venue policyMoreQualifications:High school diploma or equivalentStrong attention to detail, quality, and accuracyExcellent communication and relationship-building skillsMore

