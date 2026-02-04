Casting Call: Beast Games Season 3, stunt performers, Baywatch casting
ATLANTA - From a high-stakes competition series with a multimillion-dollar prize to stunt work, vertical films, and behind-the-scenes jobs, this week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features a wide range of paid opportunities for performers and crew across Georgia and beyond.
🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS
- Beast Games – Season 3Casting: 18+, any gender, any ethnicityRequirement: Valid passport requiredFilming: April – July 2026Prize: Win up to $5 millionSubmit at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallBeastQuestions: Email support@beastgames.com
- Gas Station CommercialCasting: Experienced stunt performers with wire work experienceMen or womenAny ethnicityAges 20s–40sNon-unionFilming: March 3–6PaidTo submit, email submissions@bigpicturecasting.com with:HeadshotResumeDescription of experience
- Proxy (Vertical Film)Casting: BodyguardsMenAges 18–50Must have an all-black suitFilming: Feb. 9PaidTo submit, email SetLifeindie@gmail.com with the subject line MCBRIDENameCurrent photosAge / height / weightClothing sizesTattoos (yes/no; if yes, list locations)Location (city/state)Contact number
- Unnamed Vertical FilmRole: Experienced Wardrobe DesignerTo submit, email avagracecasting@gmail.com with:ResumeCostume examples
💼 JOBS
- Production Assistant (Part-Time) — Live Nation EntertainmentDuties:Run various errands associated with talent and show productionEnsure stage and backstage areas are clean and free of clutterAssist with stage production tasks, including show pass and guest list distributionPerform opening, running, and closing duties per venue policyMoreQualifications:High school diploma or equivalentStrong attention to detail, quality, and accuracyExcellent communication and relationship-building skillsMore
- Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallLIVEPA
☕ EXTRAS / EVENTS / NETWORKING
- Eat, Drink, and Be Indie — Atlanta Film Society Kahoot Game NightWhat: A fun, interactive movie and television trivia night hosted by the Atlanta Film SocietyWhen: Feb. 17, 7:30–9:30 p.m.Where: Manuel’s TavernWhy: Compete in teams, climb the leaderboard, and win fun prizesCost: Free
- What: A fun, interactive movie and television trivia night hosted by the Atlanta Film Society
- When: Feb. 17, 7:30–9:30 p.m.
- Where: Manuel’s Tavern
- Why: Compete in teams, climb the leaderboard, and win fun prizes
- Cost: Free
🌊 BONUS CASTING
This week’s casting call includes a bonus opportunity — your chance to become TV’s next lifeguard in FOX’s reboot of Baywatch.
- Baywatch – Open Casting Call (FOX)What: The Baywatch open casting call is seeking dynamic talent across a wide range of roles, including:LifeguardsBeachgoersBartendersBuddies and love interestsRescuers and rescuees of all kindsAdditional characters yet to be writtenWho: Aspiring actors ages 18+, all genders and ethnicities, are invited to audition for:Series regularsRecurring charactersWalk-on rolesPerformers are encouraged to come "Baywatch ready!"When: Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026Where: Marina Del Rey Marriott – 4100 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292Production notes: Baywatch is scheduled to begin shooting this March on Venice Beach and at the historic FOX Studio Lot in Century City.How to apply: Visit www.baywatchcastingcall.com for full details and to register by Tuesday, Feb. 17.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5 Contributor Tess Hammock.