Dickens touts World Cup business help, addresses ICE concerns

Atlanta leaders on Tuesday rolled out a package of grants, loans and training programs aimed at helping small businesses cash in during the 2026 FIFA World Cup while also addressing concerns about whether federal immigration agents could be visible downtown during the matches.

Mayor Andre Dickens and city, nonprofit and private-sector partners announced the effort — branded "Showcase Atlanta" — at a news conference at City Hall, pitching it as a one-stop hub to help businesses boost staffing, inventory and marketing ahead of a summer influx of visitors.

"Today’s announcements highlight access to funding resources, workforce opportunities, pop-up activations, educational workshops, and more," Dickens said. "At their core, these efforts are about coordination, access, and action, bringing partners together in one place under Showcase Atlanta and through Showcase Atlanta."

Organizers said the support is also designed to help entrepreneurs prepare for other large-scale events expected to come to Atlanta.

Dickens says ICE not invited

Along with the business push, Dickens responded to a question about the potential presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during World Cup matches, saying the uncertainty is "unsettling" for residents, business owners and city officials.

"I can’t predict what a federal government will attempt to do at 11 sites of World Cup matches across the United States," Dickens said. "We hope that their presence will be small, unnoticeable, negligible, invisible — and maybe nonexistent."

Dickens said that if federal law enforcement activity becomes known to the city, his administration would try to notify the public and businesses.

"We will make sure we get as much heads-up as possible, so that small businesses and large businesses — and citizens — will get ample information from us about what to expect (and) how to maintain your own dignity and rights," he said, adding that he wants fans to enjoy the tournament "despite somebody’s presence that I’m not inviting to come."

City officials have said the tournament could draw about 300,000 visitors to Atlanta for eight matches from June 15 to July 15 and generate roughly $500 million in economic impact.

Dickens said the goal is to make sure global events "happen with Atlanta and not to Atlanta," describing small businesses as one of the city’s greatest cultural and economic strengths.

New programs offered

Among the new programs:

Eligible small businesses in parts of downtown, Castleberry Hill and the Westside can apply for the Showcase Marketing Support Grant Program, which offers up to $5,000 to increase visibility and customer engagement during major events. Dickens said applicants must be located in the city, have a City of Atlanta business license and have operated in good standing for at least 12 months.

Invest Atlanta also announced an "Atlanta Business Readiness" loan fund. Invest Atlanta CEO Eloisa Klementich said the fund is expected to total $580,000 after a planned transfer at a Feb. 19 board meeting, offering loans ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 with a 5% match requirement. Dickens said interest would be capped at 4% or less and payments would not begin until August.

Central Atlanta Progress announced a Downtown Pop-Up Opportunity Fund to help fill vacant storefronts and finance improvements for spaces that could be occupied quickly. AJ Robinson of Central Atlanta Progress urged interested businesses and landlords to move quickly because of strong early interest.

Showcase Atlanta leaders also promoted a free online readiness platform that provides a brief assessment and a tailored curriculum of training, tools and resources. Lamar Stewart, interim executive director of Showcase Atlanta, said completing the curriculum can open additional pathways to funding.

The effort also includes a workshop series — both in-person and online — covering marketing, hospitality readiness, legal considerations, bookkeeping and financial management, among other topics.

A workforce expo is scheduled for March 5-6 in partnership with the city’s labor department and the Georgia World Congress Center Authority. Organizers said it will connect job seekers with employers across hospitality, transportation, retail, public safety and event staffing, and will include resume help, on-site headshots and access to business clothing closets.

Stewart urged business owners and job seekers to sign up for updates and resources through the program’s website.

"Because opportunity should never limit access," Stewart said, "this is how we make sure the moment benefits Atlanta businesses — not just today, but long term."