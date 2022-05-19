Massive sculptures made of LEGO bricks take over Zoo Atlanta

If you’re a fan of the FOX hit "LEGO Masters," we have some good news: the show’s third season is coming soon! But if you just can’t wait to see some colorful and over-the-top LEGO creations, we have some more good news: there are plenty of them keeping the animals company right now at Zoo Atlanta!

Zoo Atlanta just unveiled "Sean Kenney’s Nature POP!," an eye-popping (pardon the pun) new exhibition that features more than 40 sculptures crafted entirely out of LEGO bricks. As the exhibition’s name suggests, the sculptures are the work of Amsterdam-based artist Sean Kenney, who collaborated with The LEGO Group as an official partner for more than a dozen years and is renowned for his work with the popular toy bricks. In the case of "Nature POP!," nature itself was Kenney’s inspiration, which Zoo Atlanta staffers say make it a perfect fit for the Atlanta attraction.

The exhibition, set to remain on display through Aug. 8, is included with the price of admission to Zoo Atlanta. Current hours at Zoo Atlanta at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays (last admission at 3:30 p.m.) and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends (last admission at 4:30 p.m.). For more information on admission and to purchase tickets, click here.

Of course, we’re big fans of LEGO creations here at Good Day Atlanta, and couldn’t wait to see what artist Sean Kenney had done with more than 800,000 bricks. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a look around Zoo Atlanta’s special new attraction!