Massive garage fire leaves Buford home heavily damaged

Firefighters battled a massive fire that sparked in a garage at a home in Buford over the weekend.

The fire broke out shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 1200 block of Newbridge Circle.

Crews arrived to find heavy flames shooting from the garage up to the room.

After about 20 minutes of battling the blaze, crews were able to get the flames under control. The fire left the garage and first floor extensively damaged with smoke and heat damage also seen on the home's second floor and in its basement.

Thankfully, everyone was able to make it out safely before firefighters arrived.

Investigators believe the fire was an accident and started in a car parked in the garage.