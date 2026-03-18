Mason Sells Act: Georgia bill requires AED registration with 911
ATLANTA - The Georgia House passed the "Mason Sells Act," named in honor of a Mercer University student who suffered fatal cardiac arrest in 2024.
What we know:
In September 2024, 20-year-old Mercer University student Mason Sells was playing soccer when he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.
A nearby automated external defibrillator (AED) was located in a nearby building, but its location was unknown to those on the scene.
Despite the proximity of life-saving technology, Mason did not survive.
'The Mason Sells Act'
The tragedy revealed a major loophole in emergency response: 911 dispatchers often have no way of knowing where private or semi-private AEDs are located. This bipartisan legislation was crafted to ensure that "nearby" help is actually "accessible" help.
By requiring AED owners to notify emergency medical services and 911 of a device's specific location, the "Mason Sells Act" puts those life-saving tools directly into dispatchers' hands. This allows operators to guide callers to the nearest device in real-time, when every second counts.
What's next:
The bill now heads to Governor Kemp's desk for his signature.
The Source: This is a FOX 5 original report.