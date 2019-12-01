Masked men wanted in Macon post office robbery investigation

Detectives in Macon want to find two masked men accused of robbing a post office.

Bibb County deputies say the crime happened Friday at the U.S. Post Office on Pio Nono Avenue.

Investigators say the armed men walked inside and demanded money from a teller.

According to authorities, the men ran off after the teller gave them an undisclosed amount of money.

Witnesses told deputies the crooks got away in a red Honda with a "drive-out" tag.