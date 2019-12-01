Expand / Collapse search

Masked men wanted in Macon post office robbery investigation

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta

MACON, Ga. - Detectives in Macon want to find two masked men accused of robbing a post office.

Armed robbery at Macon post office

Investigators say the armed men walked inside the post office and demanded money from the teller.

Bibb County deputies say the crime happened Friday at the U.S. Post Office on Pio Nono Avenue.

Investigators say the armed men walked inside and demanded money from a teller.

According to authorities, the men ran off after the teller gave them an undisclosed amount of money.

Witnesses told deputies the crooks got away in a red Honda with a "drive-out" tag.