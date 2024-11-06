Masked men rob man, baby at gunpoint in South Fulton park

Four masked men held a man and his infant son at gunpoint in a South Fulton park, police say.

It happened at the Campbellton Creek Nature Park located at 6800 Plummer Road. According to the South Fulton Police Department, the men made off with $100 in cash and the victim's handgun.

Investigators say the men were using three vehicles and were armed with at least two handguns and a rifle.

"We urge all citizens to exercise caution when visiting the park and remain aware of your surroundings," the police department wrote on its Facebook page about the encounter.

Police urge anyone who sees something suspicious to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to call the South Fulton Police Department's non-emergency number."