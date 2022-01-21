Masked man robs Forest Park bank, police search for suspect

Forest Park Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect who got away with stolen cash Friday afternoon.

Officers went to a SunTrust Bank located at 141 Forest Parkway around 12:55 p.m. in response to a robbery.

Investigators learned a male went inside the bank and showed the bank teller a note demanding money.

The suspect then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said.

Police are searching for the man suspected of robbing a bank in Forest Park on January 21, 2022. (Forest Park Police Department)

Police described the robbery suspect as a black male, around 5 ft. and 10 in. tall, wearing a mask and black clothing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-414 or the FBI Atlanta Field Office at 404-679-9000. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

