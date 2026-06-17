Masked intruder shot at homeowners during Powder Springs break-in

The Brief A masked intruder broke into a home on Marietta Street in Powder Springs and shot at the homeowners who confronted him. Authorities identified the suspect as a 20-year-old Michigan man who ran from Georgia to Ohio after the home invasion. Police in Ohio arrested the suspect on Wednesday following a coordinated investigation by multi-agency detectives.



A 20-year-old Michigan man faces home invasion and weapon charges after he allegedly broke into a house on Marietta Street and shot at the homeowners before running out of the state, authorities said.

What we know:

The Powder Springs Police Department responded to a home in the 4000 block of Marietta Street at approximately 3:22 a.m. Friday.

A man and woman living in the house woke up to find a masked intruder inside.

When the homeowners confronted the male suspect, he fired a single shot at them. The Powder Springs Police Department requested help from the Cobb County Police Department, and its Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation.

Detectives conducted an extensive canvas of the area and identified the suspect as Steven Michael Cartel Hilton, 20, of Detroit.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant charging Hilton with home invasion and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

As the investigation continued, detectives learned that Hilton ran to Lima, Ohio. Cobb County detectives coordinated with the Lima Police Department, and Ohio officers took Hilton into custody on Wednesday.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if the suspect knew the homeowners or why he targeted this specific house on Marietta Street. It remains unclear if the gun used during the encounter has been recovered by police, or when Hilton will be extradited back to Georgia to face his charges.