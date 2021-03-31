Maryland woman dies after getting stuck in Florida Keys hotel window

A Maryland woman died earlier this month after she got stuck in a Florida hotel window, according to authorities.

Sydney Therriault, 22, of Beallsville, was staying at the Pelican RV Resort & Marina in Grassy Key. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it is believed the woman misplaced her key and tried to regain entry into the room.

"She became stuck and asphyxiated," according to the statement.

The Sheriff's Office and Marathon Fire Rescue were called around 7:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene, FOX Baltimore reported.

No foul play is expected, authorities said.

A friend of Therriault described her as a "beautiful, selfless, free-spirited soul."

"Your free spirit to travel and help people and to see the world on your own time has helped encouraged me to go out and follow my own path. You will never be forgotten since you touched so many. Rest easy beautiful," the friend wrote on Facebook.

Autopsy results are pending, the sheriff's office said.

