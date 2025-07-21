Maryland man dies during standoff in Hinesville

The Brief GBI is investigating after Daquan Phillips died during a standoff in Hinesville. Phillips barricaded himself; a 5-year-old was safely removed. An autopsy is planned; case will go to the District Attorney.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched an inquiry into the death of 26-year-old Daquan Phillips of Baltimore, Maryland, following a standoff with law enforcement in Liberty County.

What we know:

The incident began around 1:50 p.m. on July 18 when the U.S. Marshals Service attempted to serve felony arrest warrants on Phillips at a home in the 30 block of Factors Walk in Hinesville. Authorities say one individual was safely removed from the residence without incident, but Phillips barricaded himself inside and refused to cooperate.

Multiple agencies responded to assist in the standoff, including the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Hinesville Police Department, Savannah Police SWAT, McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia State Patrol.

After hours of failed negotiations, law enforcement entered the home and found Phillips with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead by the Liberty County Coroner’s Office. A 5-year-old child who was also inside the home was safely removed and was unharmed, according to officials.

What's next:

Phillips’ body has been transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler for autopsy. The investigation remains active, and once it is complete, the case will be turned over to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review. It is standard procedure for GBI to investigate shootings involving police officers.