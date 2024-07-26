Missing nonverbal woman last seen at Riverdale Walmart, police say

article

Riverdale police are asking for help in their search for a woman who has been missing for days.

Authorities say 38-year-old Maryann Ponder is considered a "vulnerable, missing" adult who can't verbally speak.

The missing woman was last seen at the Riverdale Walmart on July 22.

Investigators tell FOX 5 that they are considering Ponder's disappearance "suspicious."

Ponder is described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall with a weight of around 175 pounds. She has shoulder-length black hair.

She was last known to be wearing a black T-shirt and red fitted athletic-style pants.

If you have any information that could help police, call the Riverdale Police Department at (770) 909-5429 or dial 911.