MARTA to restore 58 bus routes, increase frequency

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 2:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
6
Wind Advisory
until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Warning
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Lumpkin County, White County
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 3:30 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Frost Advisory
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

MARTA to restore 58 bus routes, increase frequency

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
MARTA
FOX 5 Atlanta

Concerns over MARTA coronavirus changes

Starting Monday, MARTA is canceling certain bus routes.

ATLANTA - Public transit commuters can expect a higher frequency of buses starting this weekend. MARTA announced it will re-open 58 suspended bus routes on Saturday.

The Atlanta transit authority suspended 70 of its 110 routes during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. MARTA reinstated 12 of those routes, and Saturday's restored routes will allow MARTA to meet increased demand and bus capacity limitations.

"We understand the reduction in bus routes created a hardship for many of our customers, and we are appreciative of their patience as we balanced providing a service with protecting public health," said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker. "While returning these routes means returning a sense of normalcy for many customers, it does come with a change to service frequency to account for reduced ridership. To align with current health recommendations, we are limiting bus capacity to seated loads only, no standing or crush loads, and extra buses will be on standby to be placed into service to minimize overcrowding."

Riders are still required to wear masks, which are available through a mask dispenser located near the front door, or from an operator when dispensers are running low.

All buses are also equipped with Bipolar Ionization air filters that eliminate airborne pathogens and deliver clean air every 75 seconds.

MARTA will evaluate ridership demand over the next several months and once COVID safety restrictions are lifted, look at returning to pre-COVID service frequency later this year.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.