MARTA shutting down part of Red Line for track replacement

Commuters who use MARTA's Red Line will need to be aware of some service interruptions starting Friday night.

As part of a track replacement operation, MARTA will suspend rail service south of its Medical Center Station starting Friday night at 9.

The service interruption will continue through next Wednesday night with partial service from Thursday morning until Saturday night.

Full service will resume Sunday, Fed. 26.

Red Line service north of Medical Center will remain operating normally.

If the closures affect your commute, MARTA is offering free bus shuttles from the Medical Center, Buckhead, and Lenox stations.

MARTA will also offer $10 Uber or Lyft vouchers through its MARTAConnect app. The vouchers can be used two times a day and can be activated via QR codes or on MARTA's website.

To learn more about the track replacement work and service impacts, visit MARTA's system information page.

