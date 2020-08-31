MARTA riders hit hard by months long route closures

As businesses open back up, those who rely on public transportation believe it's time MARTA did the same.

Back in April, MARTA cut down on bus service to about 40 routes, which is about 40 percent of the total routes.

It also doubled up services on the busiest routes to help with social distancing.

Tachann Taylor lives just about 100 feet from a MARTA bus stop on Flat Shoals Road in College Park that has been empty for months.

"We really depend on the transit system to survive from day-to-day," Taylor said. "Seeing elderly people on crutches sometimes and mobile chairs just trying to get groceries home and I'm having to wash clothes with my hands without a laundromat. Everybody can't afford Uber."

Taylor started the job hunt in April. The already difficult job market is made even harder because she has no way to get to work if she were to accept a job.

"I've had several offers in the City to work for a lot more money than minimum wage and I can't get there because there is no bus," Taylor said.

For the time being, she's found a job close to her home. She now walks two miles to work and two miles back in the humid heat and unpredictable storms.

She also says health conditions make the long walks difficult and safety is a concern as well.

"There's a lot of crime on Old National and with daylight savings time coming around, I don't want to be walking alone at night in the area," Taylor said.

A MARTA spokesperson says they're aware of the challenges the changes have caused and they've started bringing back some routes.

Five have been restored since mid-June and more are planned to open back up in the next several weeks.

Taylor hopes this will bring about more opportunities for her and other MARTA riders.

"I'm ready to go back to work. I have a degree and I'm able to use it and I want to make money so that I can have a sustainable lifestyle right now. But I'm limited right now because of no transit," Taylor said.

If you're impacted by a closed bus stop or route. MARTA wants to hear from you. Call the MARTA customer service center at 404-848-5000.

This is important because MARTA will take the feedback into consideration when they prioritize which routes to open back up.

Also, starting Monday, September 7, MARTA will resume bus fare collection and front door boarding.