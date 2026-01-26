Expand / Collapse search
MARTA restores limited bus service Monday afternoon

By
Published  January 26, 2026 11:47am EST
MARTA
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

MARTA sign

The Brief

    • MARTA is restoring service on 17 high-ridership bus routes starting around noon Monday.
    • Lifeline bus routes, rail service and paratransit continue to operate systemwide.
    • All other bus routes remain suspended as crews monitor road conditions.

ATLANTA - The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is expanding bus service Monday as road conditions improve following severe winter weather that forced reduced operations across the system.

MARTA officials say 17 high-ridership bus routes will resume service beginning around noon on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. Ten lifeline routes remain in operation, along with rail and paratransit service. All other bus routes are still suspended.

Rail service continues with trains arriving every 10 to 20 minutes. North and south lines are operating as scheduled, while east and west service remains limited. The Atlanta Streetcar is operating with shuttle vans approximately every 45 minutes. MARTA Mobility will honor existing bookings for the rest of the day but is not accepting new same-day trips.

What we know:

Customers are encouraged to check MARTA’s website, the MARTA On the Go app or @MARTAservice on social media for real-time updates before traveling.

The Source

  • Above information provided by MARTA via press releases. 

