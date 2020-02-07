MARTA police: Person hit by train at North Avenue station

The North Avenue MARTA station was closed late Friday afternoon after police said someone jumped onto the tracks.

It happened a little before 4:30 p.m. MARTA police said a woman jumped onto the tracks and was hit by the train. The woman’s condition was not immediately known, but medics and fire-rescue personnel responded to the scene.

A “bus bridge” was established between the Peachtree Center and Arts Center stations ferrying passengers between the MARTA rail stops since the trains could not travel through the station.

MARTA advised evening commuters to expect delays.