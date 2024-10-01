MARTA police officer involved in shooting at Oakland City neighborhood park

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Rev. James Orange Park in Oakland City.

The shooting happened late Monday evening at 1305 Oakland Lane SW. According to the GBI, the shooting involved a MARTA police officer, but they did not provide further details.

The shooting did not happen at the Oakland City MARTA Station, which is a couple of blocks away, and service there was not disrupted.

It was not clear if anyone was injured.

The GBI is investigating a shooting involving a MARTA police officer at The Rev. James Orange Park at Oakland City on Sept. 30, 2024. (FOX 5)

The GBI has been asked to investigate the use of force. This is the 70th such case the GBI has been asked to probe.

