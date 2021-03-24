Arts Center re-opened after MARTA police investigate shooting

article

MARTA police are investigating a shooting at Arts Center station on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said one suspect is in custody and has been transported to Grady Hospital.

One victim, police said, was grazed in the leg by a bullet.

The station is located at 1255 West Peachtree Street in Midtown.

GET MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY HEADLINES

MARTA said rail service at Arts Center resumed in both directions at approximately 3 p.m

Advertisement

MARTA shut down Arts Center station service momentarily and established bus service from Midtown and Lindbergh Center stations while police investigated.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.