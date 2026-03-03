MARTA launching new on-demand transit service March 7

article

The Brief MARTA launching new on-demand "Reach" service in 12 metro zones. Free rides through March 28; $2.50 fare afterward. Service begins Saturday in areas including West Atlanta.



Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority will roll out a new on-demand transit service this weekend designed to connect riders directly to their destinations.

What we know:

The service, called "MARTA Reach," will allow riders to request a van to pick them up within designated zones across metro Atlanta.

According to MARTA, the service will operate in 12 zones, including West Atlanta, Kirkwood and East Point.

Courtesy of MARTA

MARTA Reach launches Saturday and will be free for riders through March 28. After that date, each ride will cost $2.50.

The agency said the program is aimed at improving first- and last-mile connections for customers who may not live within walking distance of a bus stop or rail station.