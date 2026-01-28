Expand / Collapse search

MARTA to host open house previewing ‘Big 6 in ’26’ projects

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 28, 2026 6:20am EST
MARTA
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • MARTA is inviting the public to an open house tomorrow.
    • The agency plans to showcase its "Big 6 in ’26" initiative.
    • The event runs 3-7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters atrium.

ATLANTA - MARTA is inviting the public to an open house to preview plans it says will redefine the region’s transit experience.

What we know:

The agency will showcase its "Big 6 in ’26" initiative, which includes a redesigned bus network, new on-demand shuttle service, tap-to-pay fares and the region’s first bus rapid transit line, according to the script.

The interactive event is scheduled for Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the MARTA headquarters atrium.

The Source

  • Information for this story provided by MARTA. 

MARTATransportationNews