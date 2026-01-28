MARTA to host open house previewing ‘Big 6 in ’26’ projects
ATLANTA - MARTA is inviting the public to an open house to preview plans it says will redefine the region’s transit experience.
What we know:
The agency will showcase its "Big 6 in ’26" initiative, which includes a redesigned bus network, new on-demand shuttle service, tap-to-pay fares and the region’s first bus rapid transit line, according to the script.
The interactive event is scheduled for Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the MARTA headquarters atrium.