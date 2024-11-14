MARTA celebrates 35th anniversary of Soccer in the Streets with new bus

MARTA is celebrating the 35th anniversary of Soccer in the Streets with the launch of a new, soccer-themed bus.

The green bus, emblazoned with soccer imagery, is part of the transit system’s ongoing efforts to promote the sport and connect youth across metro Atlanta.

The new bus marks a milestone in the partnership between MARTA and Soccer in the Streets, which aims to use soccer as a way to engage and mentor young people. The initiative began in 2016 with the launch of "Station Soccer" at Five Points Station, offering kids a safe space to play and learn life skills. Since then, the program has expanded, reaching more communities across the region.

The bus, decorated with vibrant soccer-themed graphics, will help bring the sport and its benefits to even more young people in the area.