Person steals MARTA bus, drives to Stone Mountain Park

A person has been charged with hijacking a MARTA bus.

MARTA police say the incident began in Tucker when a passenger boarded the bus at Lawrenceville Highway and Steel Drive at around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The passenger verbally assaulted the operator who tried to deboard and report it to the authorities.

Once the driver was off, the person stole the empty bus and drove it to the entrance of Stone Mountain Park where they were immediately arrested.

No one was injured, and the bus was not damaged.

