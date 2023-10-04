MARTA bus evacuated after catching fire in Buckhead

article

All riders aboard a MARTA bus are safe after a fire forced them to evacuate as they rode through Buckhead on Wednesday.

A camera provide by the Georgia Department of Transportation around 4:20 p.m. showed the entrance to business complex at Sidney Marcus Boulevard near Piedmont Road NE blocked by emergency vehicles.

MARTA officials say no one was injured in the fire.

It was around 3:15 p.m. when the fire was reported.

Atlanta firefighters quickly responded to the scene.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the blaze.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.