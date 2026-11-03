Driver dies in crash with MARTA bus on I-75SB in Clayton County

The Brief All southbound I-75 lanes were blocked early Tuesday morning near Forest Parkway. A second crash was reported near the backup, and I-285 Exit 58 was closed. Drivers were advised to use Jonesboro Road or Old Dixie Highway to avoid delays.



A fatal crash involving a MARTA bus shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Forest Parkway early Tuesday morning, with emergency medical crews at the scene and traffic backups stretching toward Interstate 285.

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What we know:

Emergency medical crews responded to the crash involving a MARTA bus on I-75 southbound near Forest Parkway. Clayton County police later advised FOX 5 Atlanta that a pickup had crashed into the rear of the MARTA bus and the driver of the truck was killed.

There were no passengers on the MARTA bus at the time of the crash and the driver was not injured.

Another crash was reported near the traffic backup approaching I-285. Exit 58 on I-285 was closed, and delays extended from Central Avenue.

What you can do:

Drivers were advised to take Jonesboro Road or Old Dixie Highway to get around the closures.