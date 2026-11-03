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Driver dies in crash with MARTA bus on I-75SB in Clayton County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Clayton County
Updated November 3, 2026 6:40 AM EST Published November 3, 2026 6:31 AM EST
MARTA bus crash shuts down I-75 in Clayton County
MARTA bus crash shuts down I-75 in Clayton County

MARTA bus crash shuts down I-75 in Clayton County

A crash involving a MARTA bus shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Forest Parkway, with emergency medical crews at the scene and traffic backups stretching toward Interstate 285.

The Brief

    • All southbound I-75 lanes were blocked early Tuesday morning near Forest Parkway.
    • A second crash was reported near the backup, and I-285 Exit 58 was closed.
    • Drivers were advised to use Jonesboro Road or Old Dixie Highway to avoid delays.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A fatal crash involving a MARTA bus shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Forest Parkway early Tuesday morning, with emergency medical crews at the scene and traffic backups stretching toward Interstate 285.

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What we know:

Emergency medical crews responded to the crash involving a MARTA bus on I-75 southbound near Forest Parkway. Clayton County police later advised FOX 5 Atlanta that a pickup had crashed into the rear of the MARTA bus and the driver of the truck was killed.

There were no passengers on the MARTA bus at the time of the crash and the driver was not injured. 

Another crash was reported near the traffic backup approaching I-285. Exit 58 on I-285 was closed, and delays extended from Central Avenue.

What you can do:

Drivers were advised to take Jonesboro Road or Old Dixie Highway to get around the closures.

The Source

  • Information for this story provided by SKYFOX Traffic. This story was updated after original publication with new information from Clayton County Police Department. 

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