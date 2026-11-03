Atlanta fire investigated, bridge reopening eyed, MARTA training

The Brief No one was hurt when flames spread between two buildings on Taser Street just after midnight. Atlanta officials are investigating whether erosion contributed to the Moores Mill Road bridge’s partial collapse. MARTA says its new training center can certify 30 or more bus operator students every five weeks.



A northwest Atlanta fire is under investigation, the Moores Mill Road bridge could reopen as soon as Dec. 16, and MARTA has opened a new bus operator training center.

Northwest Atlanta fire

What we know:

Atlanta firefighters were called to Taser Street just after midnight and found flames spreading between two structures. One building was unoccupied, while someone lived in the other. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Moores Mill Road bridge

What we know:

The bridge could reopen as soon as Dec. 16, according to Atlanta City Council member Dustin Hillis. The Atlanta Department of Transportation is investigating whether erosion may have contributed to its partial collapse.

MARTA operator training

What we know:

MARTA held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new mobile classroom and bus operator training center. The facility, developed in partnership with the Georgia Department of Driver Services, is designed to expand training capacity. MARTA says it can certify 30 or more students every five weeks.